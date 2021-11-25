Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 19
King Hill Storage LLC, 3702 King Hill Ave., burglary.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 18 to 23
Josiah Godbey, 2736 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Lauren Josendale-Thacker, 4907 Stonecrest Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle.
Penny Singleton, 2821 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
Roy Thornton Sr., 5518 King Hill Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Joseph Logudice, 518 S. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
Mary Kline, 3913 Meadow Oak Lane, burglary at 3141 Hawthorne Drive.
Destiny Glenn, 6309 Carnegie St., items stolen from residence.
Quadyn Widner, Delray, Florida, vehicle stolen at 2135 Frederick Ave.
Christena Griffin, 1702 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Zakkery McDonald, 2527 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
Stacey Bradford, 2226 Faraon St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Nov. 18 to 23
Suddenlink Communications, 102 N. Belt Highway, destruction of property at 3525 Pacific St.
Echo Electric Supply, 1515 Buchanan Ave.
Stephanie Clymer, DeKalb, Missouri, destruction of property at 2819 Messanie St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 5802 S. 22nd St.
Cynthia Meers, 1520 Bartlett St., destruction of property at King Hill and W. Indiana Ave.
Anthony Bokay, 3617 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at N. Third and Faraon St.
Michael Rose, 211 S.E. Moore Road, destruction of property at 6510 King Hill Ave.
