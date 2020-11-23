Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 13 to 18
Marvel’s Beauty Salon, 601 N. 14th St., burglary.
St. Joseph School District, 1510 Duncan St.
JC Flooring, Agency, Missouri, burglary at 2531 Edmond St.
St. Joseph Plumbing and Heating, 714 S. Seventh St., burglary at 2531 Edmond St.
First Student, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2900 Scott St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Mosaic, 5506 Corporate Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Menard’s, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
American Electric Company, 513 S. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 16 to 19
Richard H. Heath, Leavenworth, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 3321 Linda Lane.
Nikolaus A.C. Scales, 720 N. 25th St., items stolen from vehicle at 201 S. 10th St.
Cirk A. Logan, Agency, Missouri, burglary at 2528 S. 16th St.
Leonard and Tanya Deweese, 3223 Arbor Lake Drive, burglary at 1909 N. Woodbine Road.
Leola Ann Baumgarden, Osborn, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4226 N. Belt Highway.
Casey N. Divers, 4301 N. 31st St., items stolen from vehicle at 4807 Valley Lane.
Marko S. Dudley, 2617 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle at 1707 Safari Drive.
Austin J. Benson, 714 S. Seventh St., burglary at 2531 Edmond St.
Eric Benjamin Harris, 2713 Blackwell Road, items stolen from vehicle at 1701 Frederick Ave.
Blair N. Nelson, 1916 N. 29th St., vehicle stolen.
Oscar M. Neal, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 730 N. 23rd St.
Kerry Reanto Leonard Jr., 2515 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 3301 S. 35th St.
Ron William Furrer, 5610 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Justin Matthew Milichichi, 2883 S. 21st St., items stolen at 2803 S. 21st S.
Darla Lucille Beesley, 2308 Village Drive, items stolen from residence.
Alexandria Paige Rodriguez, Parkville, Missouri, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Nathan Anthony Shores, Parkville, Missouri, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Jacob A. Smith, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 4623 N. Village Drive.
Derek Allen Grable, 4815 N. Creek Wood Drive, items stolen from residence.
Chelsey Kay Hysten, 2844 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
Megan Jo Mooney, 1916 Lovers Lane, items stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Jeremy Scott Steeby, 1812 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
Jean L. Roup, 3316 Pickett Road, burglary and theft at residence.
Tyler J. Higgins, 208 Harvard St., items stolen at 1606 E. Highland Ave.
Dora Ruth Judah, Boonville, Missouri, items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.
Leydi Coca Quesada, 1823 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Nov. 18 to 19
Demetrius Dewayne Buffington Sr., 2905 St. Joseph Ave.
Alisa A. West, 2905 St. Joseph Ave.
Jay Dean Jibben, 105 Countryside Lane.
Kathryn Christine Rippe, 3808 Meadow Oak Lane, destruction of property at 2405 Berkshire Drive.
Janice D. Miller, 913 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Steven P. Pritchard, 2605 Sacramento St.
Steven Paul Volz, 2911 Penn St.