Nov. 10 to 20
3915 Williams Brooke Drive, theft of vehicle from residence.
5002 Picket Road, vandalism of residence.
517 N. 5th St., vandalism of residence/home.
1020 Angelique St., vandalism of residence/home.
2102 Faraon St., vandalism of residence.
2901 Frederick Ave., vandalism of commercial/office building.
3119 Renick St., vandalism of residence.
320 N. 10th St., vandalism of commercial/office.
1301 Main St., vandalism of residence/home.
2901 Monterey St., vandalism of residence/home.
2901 Monterey St., items stolen from residence/home.
3227 Olive St., items stolen from elementary school.
3502 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount store.
518 N. 24th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery store.
2714 Bishop Road, theft of motor vehicle parts from parking lot/garage.
4014 Terrace Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
1909 S. 12th St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
3620 N. Village Drive, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2509 Duncan St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot.
917 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
912 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
5606 Diagonal Road, items stolen from residence.
1317 Pacific St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1317 Pacific St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3915 Williams Brooke Drive, vehicle stolen from residence.
5002 Picket Road, vandalism of residence/home.
210 N. 8th St., burglary of residence.
517 N. 5th St., vandalism of residence/home.
1020 Angelique St., vandalism of residence.
2102 Faraon St., vandalism of residence/home.
2901 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
3119 Renick St., vandalism of residence/home.
320 N. 10th St., vandalism of commercial/office building.
1301 Main St., vandalism of residence/home.
3227 Olive St., items stolen from elementary school.
3502 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence/home.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount.
1909 S. 12th St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
3620 N. Village Drive, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2509 Duncan St., items stolen from parking lot.
3901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
917 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
912 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
5606 Diagonal Road, items stolen from residence.
1317 Pacific St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot.
2121 S. Riverside Road, vandalism of residence.
422 Felix St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
6206 Meadow View, items stolen from residence.
226 W. Chestnut St., items stolen from residence.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery store.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen from speciality store.
5839 King Hill Ave., theft of motor vehicle from residence.
902 S. 17th St., theft of vehicle from highway/road/alley.
2004 N. Belt Highway, vandalism of property.
5405 N. Belt Highway, vandalism of parking garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.