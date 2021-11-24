Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 15 to 21
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.
Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 1528 St. Joseph Ave.
Family Dollar, 809 N. 22nd St., robbery.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 18 to 22
Brian Nettelnladt, 3613 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Nichole Gibson, 2121 S. Riverside Road, vehicle stolen.
John Bangerter, 1603 S. 24th St., burglary.
April Young, 4514 Libby Lane, vehicle stolen.
Heather Shavnore, 2914 Newport Road, vehicle stolen at 2223 N. Belt Highway.
Ricky Butler, 1122 N. 19th St., vehicle stolen.
Marcella Cunningham, 3516 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Michael McFeron, Lebanon, Indiana, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Allison Stiles, 839 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
David McCrerey, 19400 Highway 59, items stolen at 839 S. 22nd St.
Tieara Irvin, 2738 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
Shelly Gibson, 1203 S. 14th St., vehicle stolen.
Kacey Sollars, 1203 S. 14th St., vehicle stolen.
Salena Embrey, 1407 Elijah St., items stolen at 2316 N. Belt Highway.
David Shutt, 2827 Ashland Ave., vehicle stolen at 3215 Summit Ave.
Shannon Beedle, 4508 W. Haverill Drive, vehicle stolen.
Jennifer Vandello, 1901 Jamesport St., burglary at 3802 Terrace Ave.
Madison Hawley-Hughes, 2311 S. Tenth St., burglary.
Matecca Anei, 1615 N. 36th St., items stolen at 2221 N. Belt Highway.
Eugenia Snider, 4813 Ashbey Drive, items stolen from residence.
Derek Roberts, 1714 Sacramento St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Nov. 18 to 21
Bob Heltsman, 3602 Mitchell Ave.
Derrick Knight, 2440 Patee St.
Kimberly Duke, 2535 Jules St., destruction of property at 525 N. 25th St.
Dennis Mull, 2603 Patee St.
Jacob Taylor, 19251 Tomahawk Lane, destruction of property at 1820 Jones St.
Jamie Embrey, 1407 Elijah St., destruction of property at 7001 Ollmeda St.
Allison Stiles, 839 S. 22nd St.
David McCrerey, 19400 Highway 59, destruction of property at 839 S. 22nd St.
Vernon Patterson, Holton, Kansas, destruction of property at 2620 N. Belt Highway.
Sweet Dreams Donuts, 4001 Frederick Blvd.
Carlee Labrozzi, 2440 Patee St.
Janet Sealey, 5213 Lake Ave.
Bristol Trash Company, destruction of property at 1101 S. 14th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.