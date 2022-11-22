Thefts reported Nov. 9 to Nov. 12
1504 Sycamore St., burglary of residence.
506 Ohio St., burglary of residence.
122 Countryside Lane, burglary of residence.
1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
3704 Ajax Road, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from shopping mall.
157 Countryside Lane, items stolen from residence.
2343 Ashland Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
1601 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
917 Woodbine Road, items stolen from hotel.
1019 Harmon St., items stolen from residence.
508 Edmond St., items stolen from commercial/office building.
2004 N. Belt Highway, stolen vehicle from parking lot.
4021 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen from hotel.
3702 King Hill Ave., burglary of rental storage facility.
414 N. 25th St., burglary of residence.
1318 Douglas St., vehicle stolen from residence.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department store.
1201 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from hotel.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department store.
1002 N. 24th St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1800 Colhoun St., vehicle stolen from highway/road/alley.
715 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen from parking lot/garage.
1318 Douglas St., stolen vehicle from residence.
2704 Doniphan Ave., vehicle stolen from highway/road/alley.
405 N. Woodbine Road, burglary of rental storage facility.
2106 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2608 Renick St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
510 S. 15th St., items stolen residence/home.
1418 N. 2nd St., items stolen from residence/home.
2320 Lafayette St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
3620 N. Village Drive, items stolen from construction site.
1704 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
1704 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
4301 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery store.
3801 Sherman Ave., items stolen from residence/home.
1807 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1919 Francis St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
Thefts reported Nov. 13 to Nov. 16
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/super market
2106 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1202 Jules St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2608 Renick St., items stolen from motor vehicle.
510 S 15th St., items stolen from residence.
1418 N 2nd St., items stolen from residence.
2320 Lafayette St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3620 N Village Dr., items stolen at industrial/construction site.
1704 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
4301 N Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery store/supermarket.
3801 Sherman Ave., items stolen from residence.
1807 N Woodbine Rd., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1919 Francis St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3423 Monterev St., vehicle stolen.
3915 Williams Brooke Dr., vehicle stolen.
3227 Olive St., items stolen from school.
3502 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen at department/discount store.
1909 12th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3620 N Village Dr., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2509 Duncan St., items stolen/credit card fraud.
3901 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
917 N Woodbine Rd., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
912 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
5606 Diagonal Rd., items stolen from residence.
1317 Pacific St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
Vandalism reported Nov. 10 to Nov. 16
1807 N Woodbine Rd., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2106 S. Riverside Road, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
900 S. Riverside, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
4721 Woodland Shores, burglary of residence.
3915 Williams Brooke Dr., burglary of residence.
5002 Pickett Rd., burglary of residence/vandalism of property.
3416 Pear St., burglary of residence.
210 N 8th St., burglary of residence.
517 N 5th St., vandalism of property at residence.
1020 Angelique St., vandalism of property at residence.
2102 Faraon St., vandalism of property at residence.
2901 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
3119 Renick St., vandalism of property at residence.
320 N 10th St., vandalism of property at commercial/office building
1301 Main St., vandalism of property at residence.
405 N Woodbine Rd., burglary/breaking and entering at rental storage facility.
1807 N. Woodbine Road, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
900 S. Riverside Road, vandalism of parking lot/garage.
