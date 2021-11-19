Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 16 to 18
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
The Horn’s Realty, 3025 Penn St., items stolen at 1810 N. 22nd St.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Nov. 16 to 17
Jasmine Axtell, 113 Wilmer Lane, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Donald Dysart, 4609 Iris Ave., burglary at 6412 Sherman St.
John McCoppin, 2335 S. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Bernard Eaton, 8220 S.E. State Route A, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
Mark Barron, 2401 Meadow Trail, items stolen at 3120 Oakland Ave.
Vandalism reported Nov. 17 to 18
Jon Thee, 19577 N. 169 Highway, destruction of property at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
Dennis Rainez III, 2611 S. 14th St., destruction of property at 1401 Felix St.
J.C. Wyatt House, 1309 Felix St., destruction of property at 1401 Felix St.
