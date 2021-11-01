Thefts reported by businesses Oct. 27 to 28
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Oct. 25 to 30
Mateo Sosa, 7012 S.W. Diagonal Road, items stolen at 5701 S. 16th St.
Sasha Perry, 1516 Seventh Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 5409 University Ave.
Destiny Diggs, 3309 Mandan Lane, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Mallory Jo Fletchall, 704 McDonald St., items stolen from residence.
Carolyn Rich, 4801 Corinth Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 302 N. Third St.
Theresa Richardson, 1309 Grand Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Felipe Borunda-Ortega, 1401 Ridenbaugh St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1408 Ninth St.
Brandon Ferbert, 12950 S.E. Service Road 43, burglary at 6604 Sherman St.
Jackie Herndon, 2600 Mary St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Wilson Calelabac, 301 S. 10th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Steven Washington, 4803 Lake Ave., vehicle stolen.
Melanie Jenkins, Winston, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3617 Karnes Road.
Vandalism reported Oct. 26 to 30
Terry Williams Jr., 1320 S. 22nd St.
Derek Archey, 3128 Lafayette St.
Mary Hadsall-Kelley, 2624 Lafayette St., destruction of property at 2618 Seneca St.
Lea Campbell, 1812 S. 22nd St.
Amanda Pasch, 3517 Jackson St.
Steven Washington, 4803 Lake Ave.
Glenn Bernard, 2512 S. 18th St.
