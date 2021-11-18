Thefts reported Nov. 13 to 16
George Baublit II, 10543 County Road 375, burglary at 6302 Grant St.
Griselle Hernandez, 1201 Angelique St., items stolen at 3700 Clark St.
Richard Nicholson, 1213 N. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
Laquena Martin, 724 S. 21st St., burglary.
William Downs, 2418 Patee St., items stolen at 5103 N. Belt Highway.
Scheldon Crist, 6907 Marie St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Nov. 14 to 16
Griselle Hernandez, 1201 Angelique St., destruction of property at 3700 Clark St.
Tamela Bibbs-Ewers, 315 E. Market St.
