Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 10 to 16
Hobby Lobby, 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary.
Green Valley Baptist Church, 3110 Cook Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Clipper Distributing, 1302 S. 59th St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 3323 St. Joseph Ave.
Prime Star, 400 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
Delmark Tire Service, 1700 Frederick Ave., burglary.
Thefts reported Nov. 10 to 16
Jonathan Bingham, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 802 N. Riverside Road.
Jessica Laws, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Julie Miester, 1502 N. Eighth St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Martha Athens, 3012 Pickett Road, items stolen from residence.
Jackie Simmons Jr., 3041 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Thomas Durham, 10260 Vineyard Court, items stolen at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Karen Morelock, Dearborn, Missouri, items stolen at S. 32nd and Charles streets.
Teresa Hartman, Shawnee, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4525 Downs Drive.
Blair Garwood, 5604 Pleasant Ave., items stolen from residence.
Samantha Monroe, 2615 Parallel Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Daniel Patton, 5310 Karrasch Road, vehicle stolen.
Travis Holbrook, 3109 Joyce Lane, burglary and vehicle theft.
Annie Curtis, 3109 Joyce Lane, burglary and vehicle theft.
Mark Wascher Jr., 1802 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Scott McDowell, 1305 Midyett Road, burglary at 1601 S. 33rd St.
Maranda Hagar, 2712 Blackwell Road, items stolen from residence.
John Hunter, Monroe, Louisiana, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Jeffrey Weston, 604 Lincoln St., burglary at 812 Powell St.
Martha Ferguson, 812 Powell St., burglary.
Daniel Reynolds, 3102 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Brian Williams, 2319 S. 18th St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Vandalism reported Nov. 14 to 15
Brian Poling Sr., 1424 N. Third St.
Maryann Johnson, 1424 N. Third St.
Diana Townsand, 210 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at 2316 N. Belt Highway.
Stephen Peterson, 3015 Maid Marion Lane.
Habitat for Humanity, 2329 S. 18th St.
Michael Jones, 4504 E. Haverill Drive, destruction of property at 1807 N. 13th St.
