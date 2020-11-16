Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 6 to 12
- Weigand Omega Management, 826 S. 14th St., burglary at 1406 Sylvanie St.
- J.D. Bishop Construction, 13850 County Road 350, items stolen at N. Third and Jules streets.
- Mount Auburn Cemetery, 3137 Beck Road.
- Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
- Lindbergh School, 2812 St. Joseph Ave.
- Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
- Reed Auto, 3100 S. U.S. Highway 169, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., burglary at 6046 Meade St.
- Mitchell Plaza Apartments, 1300 S. 11th St.
- Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 9 to 13
- Wendy Leigh Shryock, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 1017 Lincoln St.
- Susan M. Bridges, 2218 Edgewater Drive, items stolen from residence.
- Stephen W. Kamler, 3506 Auburn Drive, items stolen at 800 Sylvanie St.
- Derius L. Davis, 3607 Charles St., burglary.
- Toni Lynn Peglow, 1804 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Patricia Latoya Williams, 2607 Penn St., items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
- Terrance Lewis Fleck, 3302 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at 2244 N. 22nd St.
- Alex Jeffrey Merling, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen at 3601 N. Village Drive.
- Karen Louise Belville, 3306 E. Devonshire Drive, items stolen at 3225 N. Belt Highway.
- Anna Clair Hatheway, 2412 S. 11th St., burglary.
- James Robert McClain Jr., 2412 S. 11th St., burglary.
- Daniela Marquez De Ramos, 2218 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
- Stacy Rae McGinnley, 3831 Maplewood Drive, burglary at 1424 S. 33rd St.
- James W. Stein, 902 Prospect Ave., items stolen from residence.
- Jimmy D. Masoner, 5518 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
- Cora L. Rullmann, 422 Felix St., items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
- Jessica Lee Tolbert, 719 N. 25th St., vehicle stolen.
- Terra Lynn Angst, 1701 Boyd St., items stolen from residence.
- Timothy Ray Heater, 913 Corby St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Michael E. Berry, 3001 Sylvanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Josiah Christopher Godbey, 2736 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
- Jeffrey Ryan Pike, 2301 Huntoon Road, robbery at Buchanan Avenue and N. 17th Street.
- Wanda Dorene Wilson, 2213 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Gregory Alan Mrkvicka, 2712 Patee St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Nov. 9 to 12
- Perry Landy King, 1306 Northwood Drive.
- Angela Renee Guss, 2125 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 2121 S. 11th St.
- Rachel Lynn Copeland, 4102 Pacific St., destruction of property at 4219 S. U.S. Highway 169.
- Andrew Jarrell Hicks, 1303 S. 22nd St.
- Maggie Jean Frazier Limle, 2203 Red Oak Court, destruction of property at 1627 Frederick Ave.
- Ashton Machelle Easter, 415 N. Third St., destruction of property at 1627 Frederick Ave.
- Thomas J. Kieffer, 2936 Seneca St., destruction of property at 1407 Sacramento St.