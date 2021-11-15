Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 8 to 13
Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3204 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Pioneer Materials, 3910 Waterworks Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Abundant Life Church, 5124 Faraon St., items stolen at 2002 Mason Road.
Thefts reported Nov. 10 to 13
Erica Walters, 7101 King Hill Ave., vehicle stolen at 7001 Ollmeda St.
Jessica Burgess, 1333 S. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thomas Bergman, 1929 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Mark Sowell, 3226 Seneca St., items and vehicle stolen.
Larry Hurt, 724 Hamburg Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Aaron Garcia, 2315 W. Circle Drive, items and vehicle stolen at 1500 St. Joseph Ave.
Brayden Wiedmer, 4005 Hawksbury Court, items stolen from a vehicle.
Timothy Vogel, 803 N. Third St., items stolen at 5026 Faraon St.
Kaitlynn McCray, 4305 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen at 1515 S. 38th St.
Kaulin Cook, 309 Virginia St., vehicle stolen at Newport Road and Randolph St.
Daniel Patton, 5310 Karrasch St., vehicle stolen.
Danny Admire, 2902 N. 12th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
King Brown, 314 N. 17th St., vehicle stolen at 1200 Powell St.
Trevor McCoy, 4016 Hawksbury St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Mark Fasching, 3309 S. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2602 Edmond St.
Eli Oppenlander, 3310 Sacramento St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Greg Jorgensen, Winner, South Dakota, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Dorothy Steele, 5301 Red Barn Lane, items stolen from a vehicle at 3500 N. 36th St.
Scott Crockett, 4622 Iris Ave., burglary at 3030 S. 29th St.
Vandalism reported Nov. 8 to 13
Benton High School, 5655 S. Fourth St.
Jessica Burgess, 1333 S. 17th St.
Carlee Labrozzi, 2440 Patee St.
Kenny Martin, 1510 Jules St.
Daniel Powell, 2816 Angelique St., destruction of property at 800 Francis St.
Shelly Gibson, 1203 S. 14th St.
Donald Stallard Jr., 623 Mason Ave.
Casey Patrick, 423 N. 22nd St.
