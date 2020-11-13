Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 7 to 10Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Penske Leasing, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1403 S. 38th St.Larson Heating and Cooling, 4902 Frederick Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Pinnacle Electric, 2302 Highly St.
Thefts reported Nov. 4 to 10Kate Elizabeth Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.Tamika D. Reine Washington, 5507 Long View Drive, items stolen from residence.Rodney Res, 1409 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.Mandy K. Wright, 1010 S. 20th St., burglary at 611 Concord St.Kylee Dee Hager, 1302 N. 24th St., items stolen from vehicle.Carolee Ann Hays, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.Roger W. Lile, 422 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.Patricia K. Samuel, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.Karen L. Loe, 140 Park Lane, items stolen from residence.Amanda Sue Wynn, Maryville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at S. 25th St. and Mitchell Ave.Nancy Estefanya Hernandez Huerta, 2607 Seneca St., burglary.Linda Sue Smith, 2403 N. Circle Drive, items stolen from residence.Marcella Sue Cunningham, 3516 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.Jennifer Leann Moore, Clarksdale, Missouri, items stolen at 2607 S.W. Taylor Road.Tomas Scott Lehman, 1624 Dewey Ave., items stolen from residence.Barbara J. Angst, 1002 E. Cliff St., vehicle stolen.Ronald Anthony Sr., 701 S. 15th St., burglary at 2812 Olive St.Christina A. Winterringer, 2218 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Mary Josephine Hay, 4702 Schoolside Lane, items stolen at 1117 Frederick Ave.Jerry Anderson, 4730 N.E. Amazonia Road, items stolen from vehicle at 5914 N. Belt Highway.Demetria Heard, Atlanta, Georgia, items stolen from vehicle at 4601 S. Leonard Road.Stuart Justin Cohen, 5214 Savannah Road, burglary.Justin T. Stark, 417 Ohio St., vehicle stolen at 2402 S. 17th St.Tiffany R. Cruz, 2209 Union St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Nov. 4 to 10Jack Steven Haden, 1820 S. 12th St.Ciassy Larosea Wilson, 1012 S. 18th St.Kimberley R. Vaughn, 2604 Lafayette St.Jaimen Deshon Buckley, 3217 Grandview Drive, destruction of property at 619 N. Belt Highway.The Torch and Nail, 6412 King Hill Ave.Colton Dewayne Flint, 2625 Duncan St., destruction of property at 3100 S. U.S. Highway 169.David Weishaar, Troy, Kansas, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.