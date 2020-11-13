Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 7 to 10

  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Penske Leasing, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1403 S. 38th St.
  • Larson Heating and Cooling, 4902 Frederick Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Pinnacle Electric, 2302 Highly St.

    • Thefts reported Nov. 4 to 10

  • Kate Elizabeth Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
  • Tamika D. Reine Washington, 5507 Long View Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Rodney Res, 1409 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Mandy K. Wright, 1010 S. 20th St., burglary at 611 Concord St.
  • Kylee Dee Hager, 1302 N. 24th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Carolee Ann Hays, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
  • Roger W. Lile, 422 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
  • Patricia K. Samuel, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
  • Karen L. Loe, 140 Park Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Amanda Sue Wynn, Maryville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at S. 25th St. and Mitchell Ave.
  • Nancy Estefanya Hernandez Huerta, 2607 Seneca St., burglary.
  • Linda Sue Smith, 2403 N. Circle Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Marcella Sue Cunningham, 3516 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
  • Jennifer Leann Moore, Clarksdale, Missouri, items stolen at 2607 S.W. Taylor Road.
  • Tomas Scott Lehman, 1624 Dewey Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Barbara J. Angst, 1002 E. Cliff St., vehicle stolen.
  • Ronald Anthony Sr., 701 S. 15th St., burglary at 2812 Olive St.
  • Christina A. Winterringer, 2218 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Mary Josephine Hay, 4702 Schoolside Lane, items stolen at 1117 Frederick Ave.
  • Jerry Anderson, 4730 N.E. Amazonia Road, items stolen from vehicle at 5914 N. Belt Highway.
  • Demetria Heard, Atlanta, Georgia, items stolen from vehicle at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Stuart Justin Cohen, 5214 Savannah Road, burglary.
  • Justin T. Stark, 417 Ohio St., vehicle stolen at 2402 S. 17th St.
  • Tiffany R. Cruz, 2209 Union St., burglary.

    • Vandalism reported Nov. 4 to 10

  • Jack Steven Haden, 1820 S. 12th St.
  • Ciassy Larosea Wilson, 1012 S. 18th St.
  • Kimberley R. Vaughn, 2604 Lafayette St.
  • Jaimen Deshon Buckley, 3217 Grandview Drive, destruction of property at 619 N. Belt Highway.
  • The Torch and Nail, 6412 King Hill Ave.
  • Colton Dewayne Flint, 2625 Duncan St., destruction of property at 3100 S. U.S. Highway 169.
  • David Weishaar, Troy, Kansas, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.