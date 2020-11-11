Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 2 to 7Coleman Elementary School, 3312 Beck Road, items stolen at 1609 N. 36th St.Anderson Kia, 806 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St., burglary.Mikon Corporation, 4414 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Family Farm and Home, 1301 N. Riverside Road.Title Max, 601 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.T-Mobile, 4106 N. Belt Highway.Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.Summers Motors, 510 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Countryside Veterinary, 5025 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 3715 Beck Road.Hershewe & Co. PC, 3715 Beck Road.Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Oct. 30 to Nov. 7Michelle L. Martin, 715 N. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.Marcia A. Chapman, Lawrence, Kansas, burglary at 2501 S. Noyes Blvd.Taundra Dawn Underwood, 116 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen at N. 12th and Jules streets.Casey Joe Farquhar, 3601 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen at 613 S. Sixth St.Lloyd Dean Brooke, 4518 Ajax Road, burglary.Larissa Lea Draper, 402 S. 15th St., items stolen at S. 17th and Messanie streets.Brian A. West, 2512 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4414 S. 40th St.Summer Dawn Bohon, 6625 Grant St., items stolen from residence.Kevin Robert Kendall, 2610 Patee St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Jacqueline Rae Marriott, 1905 Pat Drive, burglary.William Richard Felice, Agency, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.John Wayne Tatro, 120 W. Indiana Ave., items stolen from vehicle.Donnie Lee Mignery Jr., 927 Ridenbaugh St., burglary.Charles Lynden Vanraden, 2104 S. 14th St., burglary.Billie J. Mollett, 1202 Angelique St., items stolen at 1703 Messanie St.Janice Nicole Jimenezsaavedra, 1917 Faraon St., items stolen at 1702 Messanie St.Thomas Edward Helton, 309 Blake St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.Peter S. Fred, 2831 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.Aster Eshetu Tessema, 1301 N. Second St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.Clarence Hugh Goold, 4202 N. 30th Terrace., items stolen from residence.Christina Ann Blohm, 3422 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.Keith Alvin Massey, 616 Lincoln St., vehicle stolen at 1217 N. Second St.Kimberly R. Cordinear, 4707 N. Lakewood Drive, items stolen at 3310 N. 36th St.Danny L. Warren, 3328 Locust St., vehicle stolen.Derrick Shayne Nichols, 2019 Jules St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Jesus Vallejo Zahner, 8602 S.E. King Hill Road, items stolen at 3625 King Hill Ave.Stephen E. Young, 1102 Northwood Drive, items stolen from residence.Stacey Lynn Mull, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2120 Mitchell Ave.Tia S. Hurt, 1606 S. 27th St., items stolen from residence.Robert L. Andler, 1119 Lincoln St., items stolen from residence.Krista Nichole Willis, 2001 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Eric Wallace Juhl, 2109 S. Ninth St., items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported Nov. 3 to 7Rachiene Rahmond Steward, 412 S. 12th St.City of St. Joseph, 2201 Waterworks Road, destruction of property at 2202 Waterworks Road.Kelly Renee Tracy, 1020 Dewey Ave., destruction of property at 2018 Jones St.Derrick Shayne Nichols, 2019 Jules St.Charlie R. Priebe, 1300 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1325 Penn St.Cornelius L. Billups, 5412 Cranberry Hill Circle, destruction of property at 2121 S. Riverside Road.Keelaya Caprice Carter, 2121 S. Riverside Road.Imani Alize-Monet Jackson, Bloomington, Illinois, destruction of property at 2121 S. Riverside Road.Lagene Boyd Gray, 2831 Lafayette St.Elisabeth Rose O’Dell, 2821 S. 25th St., destruction of property at 919 N. 13th St.American Family Insurance, 4802 Mitchell Ave.Abigail Leigh Murphy, 1319 N. 20th St.BMS Logistics, 3601 S. Leonard Road.Plaza Apartments, 1823 Clay St.Hampton Inn, 3928 Frederick Blvd.Patrick Virgil Townsend Sr., Country Club, Missouri, destruction of property at 6013 King Hill Ave.Angela Renee Jones, 2215 Atchison St., destruction of property at Messanie and S. 36th streets.