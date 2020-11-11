Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 2 to 7

  • Coleman Elementary School, 3312 Beck Road, items stolen at 1609 N. 36th St.
  • Anderson Kia, 806 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St., burglary.
  • Mikon Corporation, 4414 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Family Farm and Home, 1301 N. Riverside Road.
  • Title Max, 601 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.
  • T-Mobile, 4106 N. Belt Highway.
  • Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
  • Summers Motors, 510 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Countryside Veterinary, 5025 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 3715 Beck Road.
  • Hershewe & Co. PC, 3715 Beck Road.
  • Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.

    • Thefts reported Oct. 30 to Nov. 7

  • Michelle L. Martin, 715 N. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Marcia A. Chapman, Lawrence, Kansas, burglary at 2501 S. Noyes Blvd.
  • Taundra Dawn Underwood, 116 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen at N. 12th and Jules streets.
  • Casey Joe Farquhar, 3601 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen at 613 S. Sixth St.
  • Lloyd Dean Brooke, 4518 Ajax Road, burglary.
  • Larissa Lea Draper, 402 S. 15th St., items stolen at S. 17th and Messanie streets.
  • Brian A. West, 2512 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4414 S. 40th St.
  • Summer Dawn Bohon, 6625 Grant St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kevin Robert Kendall, 2610 Patee St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Jacqueline Rae Marriott, 1905 Pat Drive, burglary.
  • William Richard Felice, Agency, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
  • John Wayne Tatro, 120 W. Indiana Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Donnie Lee Mignery Jr., 927 Ridenbaugh St., burglary.
  • Charles Lynden Vanraden, 2104 S. 14th St., burglary.
  • Billie J. Mollett, 1202 Angelique St., items stolen at 1703 Messanie St.
  • Janice Nicole Jimenezsaavedra, 1917 Faraon St., items stolen at 1702 Messanie St.
  • Thomas Edward Helton, 309 Blake St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.
  • Peter S. Fred, 2831 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.
  • Aster Eshetu Tessema, 1301 N. Second St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.
  • Clarence Hugh Goold, 4202 N. 30th Terrace., items stolen from residence.
  • Christina Ann Blohm, 3422 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Keith Alvin Massey, 616 Lincoln St., vehicle stolen at 1217 N. Second St.
  • Kimberly R. Cordinear, 4707 N. Lakewood Drive, items stolen at 3310 N. 36th St.
  • Danny L. Warren, 3328 Locust St., vehicle stolen.
  • Derrick Shayne Nichols, 2019 Jules St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Jesus Vallejo Zahner, 8602 S.E. King Hill Road, items stolen at 3625 King Hill Ave.
  • Stephen E. Young, 1102 Northwood Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Stacey Lynn Mull, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2120 Mitchell Ave.
  • Tia S. Hurt, 1606 S. 27th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Robert L. Andler, 1119 Lincoln St., items stolen from residence.
  • Krista Nichole Willis, 2001 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Eric Wallace Juhl, 2109 S. Ninth St., items stolen from vehicle.

    • Vandalism reported Nov. 3 to 7

  • Rachiene Rahmond Steward, 412 S. 12th St.
  • City of St. Joseph, 2201 Waterworks Road, destruction of property at 2202 Waterworks Road.
  • Kelly Renee Tracy, 1020 Dewey Ave., destruction of property at 2018 Jones St.
  • Derrick Shayne Nichols, 2019 Jules St.
  • Charlie R. Priebe, 1300 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1325 Penn St.
  • Cornelius L. Billups, 5412 Cranberry Hill Circle, destruction of property at 2121 S. Riverside Road.
  • Keelaya Caprice Carter, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
  • Imani Alize-Monet Jackson, Bloomington, Illinois, destruction of property at 2121 S. Riverside Road.
  • Lagene Boyd Gray, 2831 Lafayette St.
  • Elisabeth Rose O’Dell, 2821 S. 25th St., destruction of property at 919 N. 13th St.
  • American Family Insurance, 4802 Mitchell Ave.
  • Abigail Leigh Murphy, 1319 N. 20th St.
  • BMS Logistics, 3601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Plaza Apartments, 1823 Clay St.
  • Hampton Inn, 3928 Frederick Blvd.
  • Patrick Virgil Townsend Sr., Country Club, Missouri, destruction of property at 6013 King Hill Ave.
  • Angela Renee Jones, 2215 Atchison St., destruction of property at Messanie and S. 36th streets.