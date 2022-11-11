Thefts reported Sept. 1 to Nov. 3
816 Sycamore St, burglary and motor vehicle theft.
1325 S. Belt Highway, items stolen.
2515 Olive St. burglary.
904 N Belt Highway, identity theft and credit card/auto teller/machine fraud.
506 Ohio St., burglary and items stolen.
4021 Frederick Ave., items stolen.
2901 Renick St., theft of motor vehicle.
2410 S 20th St. burglary.
1100 Maple Leaf Parkway, items stolen.
1002 Francis St. items stolen.
218 E. Missouri Ave., burglary.
3911 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen.
1000 Green St., robbery.
2925 Mitchell Ave., burglary and motor vehicle theft.
3915 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
2519 Green Valley Road, items stolen.
2019 Edmond St., burglary
805 S 15th St., burglary.
905 S 14th St., motor vehicle theft.
4702 Greystone Drive, theft of motor vehicle parts.
1002 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen.
616 Patee St., items stolen.
2504 Duncan St., theft of motor vehicle.
Vandalism reported
Sept. 1 to Nov. 3
2302 Angelique St., vandalism of property.
5114 St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property.
Cook Rd./Riverside Road, vandalism of property.
318 Glenwood St., vandalism of property.
3909 Pear St., vandalism of property.
501 Payne Terrance, vandalism of property.
