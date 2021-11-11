Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 5 to 10
Little Caesars, 2120 Mitchell Ave.
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Pepsi, 227 Cherokee St.
Vapor Maven, 2915 S. Belt Highway.
Thompson Chemical & Solvents, 1710 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported Nov. 5 to 10
Brian Duncan, 3510 Woodland Pointe Dr., items stolen from a vehicle.
Amy Huffstutlar, 15200 S.E. Service Road 43, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Jackie Barber Jr., 2303 Union St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2605 St. Joseph Ave.
Bruce Reben, Country Club, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Johnathon Ueligger, 18950 County Road 349, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Callisa Broyles, 1302 N. 24th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Destiny Diggs, 3309 Mandan Lane, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Diane Cudworth, 118 N. Seventh St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 210 N. Eighth St.
Kelly Willard, 502 Lane Road, vehicle stolen at 2436 S. 12th St.
Connie Gorman-Jackson, 3206 Locust St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Harry Stewart Sr., 2510 S. 16th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Melanie Colvin, 4802 S. Cove Drive, items stolen from residence.
Guadalupe Castillo-Garcia, 503 Ohio St., vehicle stolen.
Jeramy Ross, New London, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Steven Calhoon, 105 Arizona Ave., robbery and vehicle stolen.
Gregory Fairchild, 203 W. Hyde Park Ave., robbery and vehicle stolen at 105 Arizona Ave.
Vandalism reported Nov. 8 to 10
Jennifer Dickinson, 1002 Francis St.
Krista Richardson, 1334 Buchanan Ave.
Cody Depriest, 2134 S. 13th St.
Rhonda Boling, 3227 Monterey St.
Thompson Chemical & Solvents, 1710 Penn St.
