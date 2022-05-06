Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses April 28 to May 5

TJ Maxx, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

Reel Ezy Wire Cart, 2407 Garfield Ave.

Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St., burglary.

Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.

Thefts reported May 3 to 4

Wendy Minear, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

Helen Lininger, 1214 Monterey St., items stolen from residence.

Alexis Williams, 1521 Randolph St., robbery at 715 E. Highland Ave.

Garold White, 3014 N. Sixth St., items stolen from residence.

Courtney Rollett, 1607 Mason Road, items stolen from vehicle at 6614 Mack St.

Patrick Nicholson, 3201 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from residence.

Natasha Long, 3010 Faraon St., items stolen at 1224 Frederick Ave.

Vandalism reported May 4

Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St.

Natasha Long, 3010 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1224 Frederick Ave.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.