Thefts reported by businesses May 3 to 4
Palm Beach Tan, 1815 N. Belt Highway.
Better Bigger Auction Depot, 3414 S. 22nd St.
Thefts reported May 1 to 5
Harris Griggs, Kansas City, Kansas, items stolen at 2203 Duncan St.
Carter Drake, 2901 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
Joy McDowell, 1002 N. Fourth St., items stolen from residence.
Mark Baber, 6020 Pryor Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Sophia Goetschius, 302 N. Third St., items stolen at 2403 Cedar St.
Nason Goddard, 1606 Kirschner St., items stolen from residence.
