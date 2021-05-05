Thefts reported by businesses April 29 to May 4
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Miles 6 Inc., Hiawatha, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 100 N. Fourth St.
Kris and Kate’s, 2330 N. 36th St.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Renew Crew, 3811 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Nomad Trails Development, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at W. Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive.
St. Joseph Parks & Rec, 1920 Grand Ave., items stolen at 2202 Waterworks Road.
Thefts reported April 27 to May 4
Salisha Adams, 1624 Prospect Ave., items stolen from residence.
William Woodbury, 1911 Pacific St., items stolen from residence.
Colleen Becker, 2518 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Diane Ragsdale, 3008 Locust St., items stolen from a residence.
Sandra Grant, Sullivan, Missouri, items and a vehicle stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Sun Ho Pak, Leavenworth, Kansas, items and a vehicle stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Jeremiah Latour, no address provided, vehicle stolen at Parkview Avenue and Erie Street.
Tasha Blacketer, no address provided, items stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Carolyn Schaaf, 512 Raintree Drive, items stolen from residence.
Michael McKinney, 2910 Cambridge St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Sheril Parker, 1214 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Becky Jo Fischer, 102 S. 25th St., burglary.
Michael Brewer, 601 N. 22nd St., items stolen from a residence.
James Deyarmon, 206 Ohio St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3811 Faraon St.
Brett Lee Shoffner, Kansas City, items stolen at W. Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive.
Donna Brady, 3514 W. Hillview Circle, items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Vandalism reported April 28 to May 3
St. Joseph News-Press, 825 Edmond St.
Mckinzie Blacketter, Craig, Missouri, destruction of property at Duncan and S. 36th streets.
Daniel Delgado Jr., 1615 N. 36th St.
Brenda Polito, 2610 Renick St., destruction of property at 4215 S. 169 Highway.
Mary Hummer, 2619 S. 22nd St.
Zackariah Mitcheltree, 521 Shady Ave.
Michael Brewer, 601 N. 22nd St.
Brett Lee Shoffner, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at W. Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive.
Nomad Trails Development, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at W. Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.