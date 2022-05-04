Thefts reported by businesses April 27 to May 3
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Country Squire Retirement, 1602 Buckingham St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Field Point Assisted Living, 5002 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle stolen.
TJ Maxx, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
T-Mobile, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1920 Grand Ave.
Speedy’s, 2420 Frederick Blvd.
P1 Group Inc., 3815 Faraon St.
Seaman & Schuske Metal Works, 1214 S. Fourth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Deluxe Truck Stop, 4500 Stockyards Expressway, items stolen at 4500 Packers Ave.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Salvation Army, 602 Messanie St.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Thefts reported April 18 to May 3
Amber Pearia, 1017 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Aaron Koonce, 780 S.E. 90 Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 301 Faraon St.
Steven Highby, 4401 Appletree Court, items stolen from a vehicle at 900 Charles St.
Benjamin Widener, 418 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Taylor Merritt, 418 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Michael Cassidy, 2115 N. 31st Terrace, burglary.
Donald Roberts, 602 S. 10th St., burglary at 1109 S. 14th St.
Kyle Moser, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Elizabeth Schenecker, 3520 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Andrew Love, 1707 Seventh Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jared Tyes, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Marissa Garza, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 402 N. Woodbine.
Debbie Sidwell, 3302 Grandview Drive, items stolen at 2620 S. Belt Highway.
Finley Williams, 3637 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Nicholas Nelson, 816 Rhudy St., items stolen from residence.
Robeccah Sanchez, 3208 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Kismet Eveloff, 3007 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.
Ryan Newell, 2912 Frederick Ave., burglary.
Steve Belding Jr., 2502 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Carrie Ball, 1015 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.
Matthew Webb, 3815 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
Dhalion Ambrozi, Kearney, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Derrick Parks Jr., 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Tony Cox, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3303 Ashland Ave.
Carol Voelkel, 1808 Jones St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dalton Masters, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 1612 Commercial St.
Jacobo Gutierrez, 426 E. Missouri Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tammy Boulton, 2733 Jackson St., items stolen from a vehicle.
James Jeffers, 67 Eastwood Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at S. Fourth and Walnut Streets.
Linda Jones, 1311 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported April 27 to May 2
Country Squire Retirement, 1602 Buckingham St.
Carolyn McLaughlin, 2735 Maurice Drive.
Steven Highby, 4401 Appletree Court, destruction of property at 900 Charles St.
Casey Rivera, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 6724 Mack St.
Steven Rivera, 6508 King Hill Ave., destruction of property at 6724 Mack St.
Kenneth Springs, 3316 N. Seventh St.
St. Joseph Public Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road.
Hy-Vee Auto Detail, 201 N. Belt Highway.
P1 Group Inc., 3815 Faraon St.
Christina Gray, 2317 Cougar Road, destruction of property at 1216 S. 22nd St.
