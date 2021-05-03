Thefts reported by businesses April 29 to May 1
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
Red Dot Storage, 405 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported April 27 to 30
Sandra L. Puckett, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1012 N. Sixth St.
Ethan Taylor, 1314 S. 24th St., robbery at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Clay Neidinger, 1300 S. 11th St., robbery at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Joyce Leeson, 407 Mobile Lane, vehicle stolen at 611 Mobile Lane.
William Blacketer Jr., 3127 Anna Road, items stolen at 6940 King Hill Ave.
Lacey Benner, 2601 Olive St., vehicle stolen.
Lucas Anderson, 203 Oak St., vehicle stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Ricky Lauen, Faucett, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Cozette Chauvin, 1522 Fifth Ave., vehicle stolen.
Kelly Lopez, 210 E. Vassar St., items stolen from residence.
Nicki Martinez, 2307 S. 18th St., burglary at 1807 Mitchell Ave.
Christopher Gillibrand, 624 N. Eighth St., burglary.
Steven Ross, 202 W. Kansas Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Wayne Boggs, Tampa, Florida, burglary at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Amy Dozier, 2614 Olive St., burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Kristina Woodrich, 2415 Francis St., vehicle stolen at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Stacie Radke, 2522 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported April 27 to 30
Stephanie Smith, 6026 S. Third St.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., destruction of property at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
Red Dot Storage, 405 N. Woodbine Road, destruction of property at 801 N. Woodbine Road.
William Blacketer Jr., 3127 Anna Road, destruction of property at 6940 King Hill Ave.
Steven Ross, 202 W. Kansas Ave.
Kay Klay, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Sadey Marie Payne, 2507 Glenn St., destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Kathrine Warren, 622 N. 22nd St.
Bryan Adams, 622 N. 22nd St.
Rebecca Hurst, 622 N. 22nd St.
Brittany Beyer, 1609 Grand Ave.
Gas Monkey, 2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Eric Hunt, Florissant, Missouri, destruction of property at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Dawn Butler, 1501 N. 10th St.
Dominique Thuston, 614 N. 10th St., destruction of property at 705 S.E. Fourth St.
