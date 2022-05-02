Thefts for May 3 May 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses April 27 to 29North End Family Pharmacy, 1000 Fifth Ave., burglary.Vapor Maven, 2915 S. Belt Highway, burglary.Uhaul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported April 27 to 30Monica Till, 3706 S. 31st St., items stolen from a vehicle at 201 N. Belt Highway.Shawn Sampson, Dekalb, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 501 Faraon St.Keith McClurg, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 715 N. Belt Highway.Kristopher Hatcher, 3407 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.Debbie Sidwell, 3302 Grandview Drive, items stolen at 2620 S. Belt Highway.Madison Clinton, 2518 Flintstone Drive, items stolen from residence.Alisha Fergison, 214 Ohio St., vehicle stolen.Shanay Starling, 4801 Clover Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 801 Charles St.Patricia Williams, 2622 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen at N. Belt Highway and Frederick Blvd.Farida Alamin, Omaha, Nebraska, burglary at 1411 Seneca St.Ronda Sahagun, 509 Middleton St., items stolen from residence.Jordan Blacketer, 1202 Main St., vehicle stolen.Tammy Kieser, 1706 S. 12th St., items stolen from residence.Randall Baskins, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 6001 S. Ninth St.Renessa Dowell, 210 N. Eighth St., burglary.Vandalism reported April 27 to May 1Timothy Hamm, 824 Mount Mora Road, destruction of property at 1802 Commercial St.Vapor Maven, 2915 S. Belt Highway.Black Gunite, 602 E. Lake Blvd.Stevenson Family Pharmacy, 6201 King Hill Ave.Jamica Cape, 1317 S. 17th St.Shanay Starling, 4801 Clover Road, destruction of property at 801 Charles St.Kari Johnson, 1905 Rosewood Terrace, destruction of property at 5102 Barbara St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Consumer Rate increases set for Spire customers this summer 2:07 Social Services Pivotal Point raising funds for new youth housing program Public Safety Platte County Jail at capacity, inmates sent to Buchanan County Local News St. Joseph group focusing on environmental sustainability More Local News → Local Forecast 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
