Thefts reported by businesses May 20 to 27
City of St. Joseph, vehicle stolen at 1702 Messanie St.
U-Haul, Elka, Nevada, items and a vehicle stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Thefts reported May 25 to 27
Kayona Shifflet, 1022 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Dhrumil Patel, 5612 Beechwood Blvd., items stolen at 1414 S. Belt Highway.
Dilipkumar Patel, Blue Springs, Missouri, items stolen at 1414 S. Belt Highway.
Timothy Cubrich Jr., 926 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
April Anne Bleich, 926 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
Jeffery Courter, 1821 Clay St., items stolen at 1508 Fifth Ave.
Jimmy Masoner Jr., 5517 Pershing Road, vehicle stolen.
Gina Kieser, 2112 S. Tenth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ian Winsor, 3206 Gene Field Road, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Robert Ferrell, 417 S. 11th St., burglary at 1019 Charles St.
Randy Bowlin, 2006 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Paul Cleary, Melbourne, Florida, items and a vehicle stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Cheyenne Brackett, 731 S. 14th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported May 25 to 27
James O’Neal, 1615 N. 36th St.
Orlando Villanueva, 1024 S. 20th St.
Rolando Grandos, 1024 S. 20th St.
Top Hand Property Management, 1713 Colhoun St., destruction of property at 2511 Mitchell Ave.
Shelley Bryant, Chandler, Texas, destruction of property at 3109 S. 40th Terrace.
Thomas Souther, 2022 Penn St.
Amber Allsbury, 3517 St. Joseph Ave.
Miguel Basurto, 317 S. 21st St.
Irma Villegas, 317 S. 21st St.
Paul Cleary, Melbourne, Florida, destruction of property at 3505 N. Village Drive.
U-Haul, Elka, Nevada, destruction of property at 3505 N. Village Drive.
