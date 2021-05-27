Thefts reported by businesses May 18 to 24
YMCA, 315 S. Sixth St., burglary.
Loram Maintenance of Way, Hamel, Minnesota, items stolen from a vehicle at 4501 Orchard Road.
Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Noyes School, 1415 N. 26th St., burglary.
USDA Farm Service Agency, 3915 Oakland Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Holliway’s Outlet, 3734 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Hilltop Motors, 1710 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Dollar General, 1415 N. Belt Highway.
Bucky’s Convenience Store, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Car-Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway.
Results Company, 5804 Corporate Drive, items were stolen at 2840 County Line Road.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Thefts reported May 19 to 26
Tina Grieves, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen at 2200 Northeast Parkway.
Martha Marshall, 2733 Maurice Drive, items stolen from residence.
Joseph Gazarek, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3921 Frederick Blvd.
Kyle Evans, 3705 Pear St., items stolen from residence.
Beverly Wilson, 1505 N. 36th St., burglary.
Dennis Cummings, 1311 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Teresa Atkison, 3125 Felix St., burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Brandon Martin, no address provided, robbery at 705 N. Ninth St.
Barbara Banuelos, 1218 Village Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Nikita Minear, 301 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen.
Jonathon Hunter, 8 Mackenzie Drive, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Danny Leeper, 2002 N. 22nd St., burglary.
Mary Giddens, 1523 N. 42nd Terrace, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
John Gidden, 1523 N. 42nd Terrace, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Kristie Rucker, 3649 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Michael Barnes, 1002 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brandon Norris, 1508 Pacific St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1319 N. 12th St.
Christopher Sands, 4206 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen from residence.
Padyn Gibson, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Britny Maxwell, 3312 Sacramento St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3805 Frederick Blvd.
Tammala Jolly, 6609 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Caleb Kerns, 5542 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.
Eric Lawhon, 105 Arizona Ave., items stolen from residence.
Yvonne Mayer, 27 Wishbone Road, burglary at 413 N. 22nd St.
Alexis Williams, 1027 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen at 2221 N. Belt Highway.
Mayelin Bueno, 1915 Messanie St., items stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Deanna Paolino, 2840 County Line Road, items stolen from residence.
Austin Hass, 1201 N. Seventh St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Seventh and Lincoln streets.
Gary Lewis, 3603 Wheatridge Drive, burglary and items were stolen from a vehicle.
Melody Ritzer, 223 W. Valley St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Alanta G. Woods, 6230 Carnegie St., items stolen from residence.
Richard Rullman, 5122 S.E. Riverside Terrace, burglary at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Kinza Grabill, 5409 Savannah Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Sarah McCoy, 5502 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.
Scotty Donahue Sr., 1211 Wilton Drive, items stolen at 2811 S. 18th St.
Sandra Sampson, 1211 Wilton Drive, items stolen at 2811 S. 18th St.
Carlos Goforth, 5050 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Alexander Griffin, 2229 Eugene Field Ave., items stolen from residence.
Elaine Evans, 3424 Messanie St., items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Jason Phillips Sr., 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Derrick Thompson, 403 E. Colorado Ave., robbery.
Vandalism reported May 16 to 24
Jeremy Erickson, 1575 N.E. 85 Road, destruction of property at 1211 S. 19th St.
David Potts Jr., 2106 Walnut St.
Townsend and Wall, 602 Francis St.
Barbara Banuelos, 1218 Village Drive.
Deborah Hargis, 3101 Dale Ave.
Stephanie Smith, 6026 S. Third St.
Britny Maxwell, 3312 Sacramento St., destruction of property at 3805 Frederick Blvd.
Justin West, 1926 S. 24th St.
Christina Phelps, 1614 S. Ninth St.
Hilltop Motors, 1710 S. Belt Highway.
Janice Miller, 913 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Emily Shook, 2219 Jackson St., destruction of property at 2332 S. 22nd St.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.
Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
Dede Mendoza, 1901 Mitchell Ave.
Celena Mendoza, 1901 Mitchell Ave.
Chelseia Kiff, 1901 Mitchell Ave.
Francis St. United Methodist Church, 110 N. 12th St.
USDA Farm Service Agency, 3915 Oakland Ave.
Zackariah Mitcheltree, 521 Shady Ave., destruction of property at 913 S. Belt Highway.
Oakridge Apartment Complex, 1202 Angelique St.
Loram Maintenance of Way, Hamel, Minnesota, destruction of property at 4501 Orchard Road.
