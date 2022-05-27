Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses May 25

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 16 to 26

Anthony Punzo, 2716 Southeast Trail, items stolen from a vehicle at 1325 S. Belt Highway.

Amber Pearia, 1017 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

Taylor Fattig, 216 N. Fourth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Fourth and Francis streets.

Mark Beems Jr., 1501 N. Third St., burglary.

Beverly Wilson, 1505 N. 36th St., burglary.

Bonnie Locklin, 2025 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen.

Kevin Alumbaugh, 917 N. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2322 St. Joseph Ave.

Keelaya Carter, 811 S. 17th St., burglary and vehicle stolen.

Vandalism reported May 25

Lynette Norwood, 1007 Ashland Court.

Artcrafts Building, 224 S. Eighth St.

