Thefts reported by businesses May 23 to 25

Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

St. Joseph License Office, 1301 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.

Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 23 to 24

Amy Frecks, 2710 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Michael Knight, 2808 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Derek Morrow, 3302 Neighbor Road, items stolen from residence.

Jeremy Burright, 2816 Lovers Lane, items stolen from residence.

Cristobal Reyes, 5903 Steven Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Megan Berry, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen at 1202 Grand Ave.

Spenser Curtis, Kidder, Missouri, items stolen at 1501 N. Third St.

Kimberly Lassen, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 5804 Corporate Drive.

Melissa Blanton, 2312 Willow Lane, items stolen from residence.

Janie Wilkinson, 415 S. Ninth St., burglary.

John Sipma, 724 N. Sixth St., burglary at 724 N. 10th St.

Weihua Yu, 1705 N. 36th St., burglary at 1503 N. 36th St.

Cheryl Cattan, 3903 Wellington Drive, burglary at 2319 Sylvanie St.

Carrie Ball, 1015 S. 17th St., vehicle stolen.

