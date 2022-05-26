Thefts for May 27 May 26, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses May 23 to 25Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.St. Joseph License Office, 1301 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported May 23 to 24Amy Frecks, 2710 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Michael Knight, 2808 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Derek Morrow, 3302 Neighbor Road, items stolen from residence.Jeremy Burright, 2816 Lovers Lane, items stolen from residence.Cristobal Reyes, 5903 Steven Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Megan Berry, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen at 1202 Grand Ave.Spenser Curtis, Kidder, Missouri, items stolen at 1501 N. Third St.Kimberly Lassen, Troy, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 5804 Corporate Drive.Melissa Blanton, 2312 Willow Lane, items stolen from residence.Janie Wilkinson, 415 S. Ninth St., burglary.John Sipma, 724 N. Sixth St., burglary at 724 N. 10th St.Weihua Yu, 1705 N. 36th St., burglary at 1503 N. 36th St.Cheryl Cattan, 3903 Wellington Drive, burglary at 2319 Sylvanie St.Carrie Ball, 1015 S. 17th St., vehicle stolen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Two hospitalized after crash on 11th Street +2 Consumer Affordable internet program to benefit St. Joseph residents in need Public Safety 17-year-old seriously injured in Wednesday crash Local News St. Joseph native has big dreams for future sports events More Local News → Local Forecast 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
