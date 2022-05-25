Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses May 18 to 24

BMS Logistics Inc., 615 Albermarle St., items stolen at 2900 Townesouth Court.

St. Joseph School District, 5802 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 412 E. Highland Ave.

Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 22 to 23

Stephen Blair Jr., 1919 Francis St., items stolen from residence.

Tina Rowe, 1919 Francis St., items stolen from residence.

James Walsh, 4850 N.E. State Route W, vehicle stolen at 777 Winner Circle.

Noah Cunningham, 2810 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.

Brycen McCollum, 2318 Meadow Trail, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Scott Sutton, Agency, Missouri, burglary at 1013 Riverview Drive.

Santina Campbell, 1404 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen at 320 Edmond St.

Sherry Schmidt, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 4104 Karnes Road.

James Hale, 1913 S. 39th St., vehicle stolen at 2309 Agency Road.

Beth Chalender, 2225 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.

Oscar Siebern, 217 Parkwood St., burglary at 5810 Diagonal Road.

Vandalism reported May 22

Brian Loe, 3030 Ashland Ave., destruction of property at 408 Edmond St.

Richard Mahoney, Hardy, Arkansas, destruction of property at 507 S. 10th St.

Marcin Powichrowski, 836 S. 20th St.

