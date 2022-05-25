Thefts for May 26 May 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses May 18 to 24BMS Logistics Inc., 615 Albermarle St., items stolen at 2900 Townesouth Court.St. Joseph School District, 5802 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 412 E. Highland Ave.Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Thefts reported May 22 to 23Stephen Blair Jr., 1919 Francis St., items stolen from residence.Tina Rowe, 1919 Francis St., items stolen from residence.James Walsh, 4850 N.E. State Route W, vehicle stolen at 777 Winner Circle.Noah Cunningham, 2810 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.Brycen McCollum, 2318 Meadow Trail, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Scott Sutton, Agency, Missouri, burglary at 1013 Riverview Drive.Santina Campbell, 1404 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen at 320 Edmond St.Sherry Schmidt, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 4104 Karnes Road.James Hale, 1913 S. 39th St., vehicle stolen at 2309 Agency Road.Beth Chalender, 2225 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.Oscar Siebern, 217 Parkwood St., burglary at 5810 Diagonal Road.Vandalism reported May 22Brian Loe, 3030 Ashland Ave., destruction of property at 408 Edmond St.Richard Mahoney, Hardy, Arkansas, destruction of property at 507 S. 10th St.Marcin Powichrowski, 836 S. 20th St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Government Pools opening soon, parks department looking for seasonal staff Events Center for JOY to host monthly Community Market Public Safety Man arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash Public Safety New program will train public in drug recovery assistance More Local News → 1:12 Wet Wednesday Forecast 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
