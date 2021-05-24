Thefts reported by businesses May 20 to 22
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Hilltop Motors, 1710 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Dollar General, 1415 N. Belt Highway.
Bucky’s Convenience Store, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 19 to 23
Tina Grieves, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen at 2200 Northeast Parkway.
Martha Marshall, 2733 Maurice Drive, items stolen from residence.
Barbara Banuelos, 1218 Village Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Nikita Minear, 301 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen.
Jonathon Hunter, 8 Mackenzie Drive, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Danny Leeper, 2002 N. 22nd St., burglary.
Mary Giddens, 1523 N. 42nd Terrace, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
John Gidden, 1523 N. 42nd Terrace, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Kristie Rucker, 3649 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Michael Barnes, 1002 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brandon Norris, 1508 Pacific St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1319 N. 12th St.
Christopher Sands, 4206 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen from residence.
Padyn Gibson, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Britny Maxwell, 3312 Sacramento St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3805 Frederick Blvd.
Tammala Jolly, 6609 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Caleb Kerns, 5542 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.
Eric Lawhon, 105 Arizona Ave., items stolen from residence.
Yvonne Mayer, 27 Wishbone Road, burglary at 413 N. 22nd St.
Alexis Williams, 1027 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen at 2221 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported May 16 to 23
Jeremy Erickson, 1575 N.E. 85 Road, destruction of property at 1211 S. 19th St.
David Potts Jr., 2106 Walnut St.
Townsend and Wall, 602 Francis St.
Barbara Banuelos, 1218 Village Drive.
Deborah Hargis, 3101 Dale Ave.
Stephanie Smith, 6026 S. Third St.
Britny Maxwell, 3312 Sacramento St., destruction of property at 3805 Frederick Blvd.
Justin West, 1926 S. 24th St.
Christina Phelps, 1614 S. Ninth St.
Hilltop Motors, 1710 S. Belt Highway.
Janice Miller, 913 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Emily Shook, 2219 Jackson St., destruction of property at 2332 S. 22nd St.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.
Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
Dede Mendoza, 1901 Mitchell Ave.
Celena Mendoza, 1901 Mitchell Ave.
Chelseia Kiff, 1901 Mitchell Ave.
