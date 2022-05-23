Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses May 13 to 20

10X Logistics, items stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.

Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.

Love Joy Homes, 2505 S. Belt Highway, burglary.

Lovers Lane Credit Union, 1502 S. Belt Highway.

Carmart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.

Underplate, items stolen at 2625 S. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 13 to 21

Cheyenne Brackett, 511 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Claudia Kammerer, 3604 Chris Hessler Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 5815 Pryor Ave.

Kristine Gould, 3107 Jules St., items stolen from residence.

Marjorie Ogle, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.

LaDarius Stevenson, 302 N. Third St., burglary.

Sarah Stewart, 3121 N. Ninth St., burglary.

Lisa Allison, Gladstone, Missouri, burglary at 1230 Fifth Ave.

Steve Eckard, 2402 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Tyler Schmidt, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2202 Maple St.

Antoine Williams, 706 Concord Ave., items stolen from residence.

Rosa Torres Moya, 602 N. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Christine Carter, 2307 Jules St., vehicle stolen.

David Melton, 4804 Shawnee Road, burglary at 2310 S. 10th St.

Kent Klundt, 2910 Francis St., vehicle stolen at N. 30th and Francis streets.

Gregory Williams, 702 Corby St., items stolen from residence.

Roger Toldeo-Nunez, 216 Hammond St., burglary.

Brian Redmond, 8106 S.E. King Hill Road, burglary at 608 Thompson St.

Jack Furgison, 4610 Iris Ave., vehicle stolen at 2900 N. Belt Highway.

Penny Adams, 6320 Morris St., items stolen from residence.

Linda Kretzer, 6327 Carnegie St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Vandalism reported May 19 to 20

Nancy Cooper, 822 S. Belt Highway.

Apple Bus Company, destruction of property at S. 22nd and Sacramento streets.

