Thefts for May 24 May 23, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses May 13 to 2010X Logistics, items stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.Love Joy Homes, 2505 S. Belt Highway, burglary.Lovers Lane Credit Union, 1502 S. Belt Highway.Carmart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.Underplate, items stolen at 2625 S. Belt Highway.Thefts reported May 13 to 21Cheyenne Brackett, 511 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Claudia Kammerer, 3604 Chris Hessler Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 5815 Pryor Ave.Kristine Gould, 3107 Jules St., items stolen from residence.Marjorie Ogle, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.LaDarius Stevenson, 302 N. Third St., burglary.Sarah Stewart, 3121 N. Ninth St., burglary.Lisa Allison, Gladstone, Missouri, burglary at 1230 Fifth Ave.Steve Eckard, 2402 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Tyler Schmidt, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2202 Maple St.Antoine Williams, 706 Concord Ave., items stolen from residence.Rosa Torres Moya, 602 N. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle.Christine Carter, 2307 Jules St., vehicle stolen.David Melton, 4804 Shawnee Road, burglary at 2310 S. 10th St.Kent Klundt, 2910 Francis St., vehicle stolen at N. 30th and Francis streets.Gregory Williams, 702 Corby St., items stolen from residence.Roger Toldeo-Nunez, 216 Hammond St., burglary.Brian Redmond, 8106 S.E. King Hill Road, burglary at 608 Thompson St.Jack Furgison, 4610 Iris Ave., vehicle stolen at 2900 N. Belt Highway.Penny Adams, 6320 Morris St., items stolen from residence.Linda Kretzer, 6327 Carnegie St., items stolen from a vehicle.Vandalism reported May 19 to 20Nancy Cooper, 822 S. Belt Highway.Apple Bus Company, destruction of property at S. 22nd and Sacramento streets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Website offers resources for baby formula 1:53+2 Social Services Foster Care Month brings awareness to importance of families +3 Education Three schools reunify at Civic Arena Local News UMKC School of Medicine-St. Joseph campus looks to expand More Local News → 0:42 Rain Develops Overnight 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.