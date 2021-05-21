Thefts reported May 12 to 20
Amber Wallace, 6423 Carnegie St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kevin Mercer, 3040 Floyd Ave., items stolen from residence.
Austin Reed, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Lonnie Craven, 5302 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jerod Stansbury, 4901 Natchez St., items stolen from a vehicle at S. 28th and Renick streets.
Rebecca Ivey, 6019 N. 22nd St., items stolen at
2106 S. Riverside Road.
Connie Hall, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported May 16 to 19
Marinta Wasan, 2003 Jules St., destruction of property at 3003 Jules St.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St., destruction of property at 801 Felix St.
Jessi Bull, 712 S. 28th St., destruction of property at 2718 Mary St.
