Thefts for May 21 May 20, 2022

Thefts reported by businesses May 16 to 19
Westlake Hardware, 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Butchart Flowers, 3321 S. Belt Highway, burglary.

Thefts reported May 18
Tamara Rucker, 3102 Duncan St., items stolen from a vehicle at N. 26th and Faraon streets.
Madison Edwards, 2907 N. 39th Terrace, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Rena Brewer, 501 Orchard Lane, items stolen from residence.
Amy Bates, 2929 Cook Road, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Dagan Solberg, 1520 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Arthur Hill, 1404 Prospect Ave., burglary.

Vandalism reported May 17 to 18
Central High School, 2602 Edmond St.
Kathryn Branscum, Rushville, Missouri, destruction of property at 1419 Felix St.
Lindsey Heidle, 2202 Blackwell Road, destruction of property at 1419 Felix St.
Jordan Stanton, 1311 Sylvanie St.
Amy Bates, 2929 Cook Road, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Regina Huffman, 416 N. 22nd St., destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
