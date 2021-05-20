Thefts reported by businesses May 17 to 19
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Goetz Credit Union, 1905 Howard St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Wil Fischer Companies, 1601 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Turner Auto Sales, 4915 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 2307 S. Sixth St.
Thefts reported May 14 to 18
Khadesha Sims, 1435 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dakota Collings, Country Club, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 835 Warsaw Ave.
James Caryl, 2101 Mulberry St., vehicle stolen at 2106 Mulberry St.
Stephen Allen, 2317 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Juana Aguirre, Lubbock, Texas, vehicle stolen at 1918 Frederick Ave.
David Guijarro, 1815 Duncan St., burglary.
Vandalism reported May 14
Shirley Crabtree, 703 N. 19th St.
