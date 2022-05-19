Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported May 17 to 18

Linda Smith, 1515 Felix St., vehicle stolen.

Annette Lewis, Gallatin, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 501 Faraon St.

Cadence Dilley, 2604 Excello Drive, robbery at 2001 Messanie St.

Eric Lederer, 1825 Mitchell Ave., robbery at 700 Felix St.

Wendy Wolfenbarger, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported May 18

Medina Homes LLC, 3702 Frederick Blvd., destruction of property at 2910 Patee St.

