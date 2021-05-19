Thefts reported by businesses May 17 to 18
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Starke and Sons Auto Repair, 922 S. 22nd St.
Thefts reported May 4 to 18
Cecily Roumph, 706 S. 40th St., items stolen at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
David Perkins, 3647 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Josh Davis, 3802 N. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
Kelsey Davis, 3802 N. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
George Brown Jr., 1021 S. 14th St., items stolen at 1901 S. 10th St.
Karla Abels, 912 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 841 S. 22nd St.
Kelly Cook, 1006 Randolph St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported May 13 to 16
City of St. Joseph, destruction of property at Interstate 229 and Felix Street exit.
Tara Lane, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 3108 Burnside Ave.
Truman Marek, 208 Fulkerson St.
John Ferbert, 2404 Felix St.
Melissa Ritzinger, 1004 Corby St.
