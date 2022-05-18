Thefts reported by businesses May 13 to 17
Green Hills, 7014 King Hill Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 412 E. Highland Ave.
JD Bishop Construction Inc., 13850 County Road 350, items stolen from a vehicle at S. 27th and Sacramento streets.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Tomo Drug Testing, 509 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Fifth and Francis streets.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Lovejoy Mobile Home Sales Inc., 5310 E. 26 Highway, burglary at 2507 S. Belt Highway.
Christ Episcopal Church, 207 N. Seventh St.
St. Joseph Downtown Association, 111 N. Seventh St., items stolen at N. Seventh and Felix streets.
Thefts reported May 13 to 17
Carl Chenoweth Jr., 1609 Belle St., items stolen from residence.
John Crockett, 6906 Marie St., items stolen at 6500 King Hill Ave.
Ethan Blair, 4209 N. 29th St., vehicle stolen at St. Joseph Avenue and Northwest Parkway.
Dinorah Weaver, 1910 N. 30th St., vehicle stolen at 1301 Frederick Ave.
Mona Smith, Troy, Kansas, items stolen at 3506 Messanie St.
Julian Hanway, 6508 S.E. Fike Road, items stolen at 5312 N. Belt Highway.
Caden Johnson, 4326 Stonecrest Drive, items stolen at 412 E. Highland Ave.
Justin Palmer, Cosby, Missouri, burglary at 3618 Sacramento St.
Joyce Brown, 1819 N. Second St., items stolen at 214 E. Kansas Ave.
Ashton Hensley, 5405 S. 16th Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Sandra Schott, 2315 Bittersweet Lane, items stolen from residence.
Brandon Brewka, 3006 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
Eva Sowell, 3226 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Zachary Meade, 2615 S. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Francis Erwin, 2016 Seneca St., vehicle stolen at 841 S. 22nd St.
Echo Seward, 2108 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen at 1315 Penn St.
Wayne Sommer, Wellsville, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Clayton Rich, 2607 Pacific St., items stolen from residence.
Whitney Ballard, 2222 Sylvanie St., vehicle stolen at 725 N. 25th St.
Osvaldo Medina, 1914 Jones St., items stolen at 401 Illinois Ave.
Doris Pritchett, 6218 Brown St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported May 13 to 17
Jason Wilhoit, 2809 N. 39th St., destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Darnneska Hawkins, 505 S. 20th St.
Madison Clinton, 2518 Flintstone Drive.
Deborah Borchers-Ausmus, 2304 Valley Brook Lane.
Lovejoy Mobile Home Sales Inc., 5310 E. 36 Highway, destruction of property at 2507 S. Belt Highway.
HomeRiver Group, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 44 E. Valley St.
