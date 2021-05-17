Thefts reported by businesses May 14
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 11 to 15
Gary McNett, 1703 Mitchell Ave., burglary and vehicle were stolen.
Robin Pierce, 1906 S. 24th St., burglary at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.
Murl Tackett, 2924 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Judy Lynch, 3601 Cedar St., items stolen from residence.
Kriston Monroe, 1106 N. 22nd St., items stolen at 816 S. 20th St.
Mandoumbe Ngom, 3617 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Dianne Toombs, Stanberry, Missouri, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Ronnie Trout, 1115 N. 22nd St., burglary.
Tyson Throckmorton, 2721 Southeast Trail, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 169 Highway and Leonard Road.
Renee Balsamo, Lincoln, Missouri, burglary at 2612 Huntoon Road.
Michael Tannheimer, 3610 Robin Lane, items stolen at 1020 Messanie St.
Zuleima Delgado, 1515 S. 26th St., burglary at 1515 N. 36th St.
Heather Fanning, 1517 N. 36th St., burglary.
Tyler Mozee, Country Club, Missouri, burglary at 1517 N. 36th St.
Jessica Embrey, 702 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
Jeffry Klepees, 3717 Woodlawn Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle.
Lawrence Sullivan, 1203 S. 18th St., items stolen from a vehicle at S. 17th Street and Mitchell Avenue.
Drew Cheever, 1 Lindenwood Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.
Wade Bricker, 206 Oberlin St., burglary.
Stephan Randleman, 5106 Briarwood Lane, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported May 5 to 16
Taylor Stephenson, 2706 Mulberry St., destruction of property at N. 30th and Jules streets.
Central High School, 2602 Edmond St.
Gach Family LLC, 4701 S. 169 Highway.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 3108 Renick St.
City of St. Joseph, 2316 S. Third St., destruction of property at 3099 Monterey St.
Caroline Trauernicht, 1621 Cudmore Ave.
Julie Branstetter, 1621 Cudmore Ave.
Jamie Lanaman, 1911 Savannah Ave.
Brandi Cross, 1526 Main St.
Taraih Fry, 2901 Frederick Ave.
