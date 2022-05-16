Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses May 14

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 9 to 14

Patrick Edwards, 715 Hamburg St., vehicle stolen.

Ernest Grimes, 5615 S. Ninth St., burglary at 2811 S. 36th St.

Jacob Cochran, 2203 Penn St., vehicle stolen.

Joseph Pearcill, 811 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 4312 Frederick Blvd.

Steven Shaw, 2622 Olive St., vehicle stolen.

Timothy Fetters, 1806 Clay St., burglary.

James Miller, 14600 S.E. State Route 371, items stolen at 202 Blake St.

Vandalism reported May 9

Diane Thomas, 1518 Holman St.

Sharona Shiflet, 807 Green St., destruction of property at 2812 St. Joseph Ave.

