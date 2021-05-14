Thefts reported by businesses May 12
Advantage Metals, 750 S. Fourth St., vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 12
John Willard II, 1301 Garfield Ave., vehicle stolen at 750 S. Fourth St.
Amber Pearia, 1017 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kalee Wilson, 1713 Venter St., vehicle and items stolen.
Angela Dickens, 1711 Center St., vehicle and items stolen at 1713 Center St.
Melissa Blasor, Independence, Missouri, items stolen at S. Interstate 29 and 169 Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.