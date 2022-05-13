Thefts for May 14 May 13, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses May 10 to 11Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway.Faith Valley Church, 2002 Mason Road, burglary.Shoe Carnival, 139 N. Belt Highway.Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.First Baptist Church, 1225 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Hazmat Response Inc., Olathe, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.Thefts reported May 10 to 12Heather Bolonyi, 2605 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Arthur Lonjers, 709 S. 13th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Robert Brader, Cummings, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 3025 S. Belt Highway.Madison Clinton, 2518 Flintstone Drive, items stolen from residence.Jerry Shelton, 3305 Mark Twain Drive, items stolen at 2420 Frederick Ave.Cheryl Anderson, 4021 Frederick Blvd., burglary.Sarah Stewart, 3121 N. Ninth St., burglary.Jean Robbins, 210 N. Fourth St., items stolen from residence.Vandalism reported May 11Ricardo Rodriquez, 915 Noyes Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Lafayette High School community grieves death of student +2 Education MWSU, NCMC leaders sign dual-enrollment pact Consumer Gas prices hit record highs in St. Joseph Consumer Garage sale shoppers are advised to steer clear of certain items More Local News → 0:42 Very Comfortable Tonight 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
