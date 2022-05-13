Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses May 10 to 11

Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway.

Faith Valley Church, 2002 Mason Road, burglary.

Shoe Carnival, 139 N. Belt Highway.

Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

First Baptist Church, 1225 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Hazmat Response Inc., Olathe, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.

Thefts reported May 10 to 12

Heather Bolonyi, 2605 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Arthur Lonjers, 709 S. 13th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Robert Brader, Cummings, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 3025 S. Belt Highway.

Madison Clinton, 2518 Flintstone Drive, items stolen from residence.

Jerry Shelton, 3305 Mark Twain Drive, items stolen at 2420 Frederick Ave.

Cheryl Anderson, 4021 Frederick Blvd., burglary.

Sarah Stewart, 3121 N. Ninth St., burglary.

Jean Robbins, 210 N. Fourth St., items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported May 11

Ricardo Rodriquez, 915 Noyes Blvd.

