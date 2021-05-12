Thefts reported by businesses May 7
Carhop, 3224 N. Belt Highway.
O’Reilly’s, 5820 Lake Ave.
Thefts reported May 5 to 10
Elisabeth O’Dell, 2821 S. 25th St., items stolen at 1613 Clifford St.
Dane Bradford II, 2824 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
Mannuel Ortiz, 1916 Wank Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Cody Hutchinson, 1905 Safari Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Winter, 2509 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Christopher Peterman, Ruby, South Carolina, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Tyler Maurice Heerlein, 3305 Faraon St., items stolen at 3805 Sherman Ave.
Michael Morse, 3334 Jackson St., burglary.
Robert Miller, Cranbury, New Jersey, items stolen from a vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Van Lawm, 1200 Carol Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 5807 Mitchell Ave.
Kasie Ortiz, Stanberry, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2901 N. Belt Highway.
Brycen Mitchell, 2216 S. Leonard Road, items stolen from residence.
Rachel Schmidt, 1328 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from residence.
Cindy Hary, 2216 S. Leonard Road, burglary at 2201 N. Leonard Road.
Skyler Shimmin, 1909 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 2203 Duncan St.
Joseph Brown, Athens, Georgia, items stolen from a vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Nathaniel Cox, 814 S. 21st St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Randy Powell, 2301 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Cheyann Jonas, 827 Parker St., burglary.
Kenton Robinson, Tory, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 3100 S. 169 Highway.
Lestina Sowders, 3423 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Douglas Grable Jr., Dekalb, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. Leonard Road and 169 Highway.
Vandalism reporteD May 5 to 10
Amanda Dawson, 1517 S. 38th St.
Jason Stanton, P.O. Box 8877, destruction of property at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Lankford Fendler & Associates, 1915 Frederick Ave.
Carhop, 3224 N. Belt Highway.
Harold Dawson Sr., 1924 Pacific St.
Robert Miller, Cranbury, New Jersey, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Daniel Anderson, 2409 Faraon St., destruction of property at N. 27th and Jules streets.
Alexandria Lyman, 1305 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at 3414 Messanie St.
Kenton Robinson, Troy, Kansas, destruction of property at 3100 S. 169 Highway.
Christopher Talbot, 1327 S. 20th St.
