Thefts for May 13 May 12, 2022

Thefts reported by businesses May 8 to 10

Auxier Construction Company, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3906 Pickett Road.

Tractor Supply Center, 3027 S. Belt Highway.

Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

Dick's Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.

JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Ave.

Foley Equipment, 3619 Pear St.

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Sonic, 3110 N. Belt Highway.

Purina Animal Nutrition, 4225 S. 169 Highway.

Thefts reported May 6 to 10

Elizabeth Nolan, 2405 Francis St., items stolen from residence.

Makayla Kunzler, 1618 Atchison St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Stephanie Paulson, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

Jeremie Henson, 608 E. Kansas Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Ashley Mecca, 518 E. Missouri Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1602 N. Woodbine Road.

Aliyah Anderson, 803 Garden St., items stolen at 807 E. Hyde Park Ave.

Jennifer Daniels, 2303 Marion St., burglary.

Warren Hunter, no address provided, items stolen at 4007 Frederick Blvd.

Karen Grimes, Maysville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1301 S. Riverside Road.

Jared Burns, 2808 Pacific St., vehicle stolen at 411 W. Walter Lane.

Shannon Hutcherson, 1002 W. Cliff St., items stolen from residence.

Micah Bottorff, 605 Hall St., vehicle stolen.

Vandalism reported May 6 to 10

Winfield United, 4301 S. Leonard Road.

Robert Schimming, 210 N. Eighth St.

Rolling Hills Library, 1904 N. Belt Highway.

Elijah Burton, 109 Tucker St., destruction of property at 3110 Cook Road.

St. Mary Catholic Church, 1604 N. Second St., destruction of property at 1601 Main St.

The Torch and Nail, 6412 King Hill Ave., destruction of property at 6114 King Hill Ave.
