Thefts reported by businesses May 4 to 6
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St.
JC Penney, 3702 Fredrick Blvd.
Ultimate Recovery, 1325 Buchanan Ave., vehicle stolen.
Pony Express Baseball Association, N. 11th Street and Grand Avenue.
City of St. Joseph, N. 11th Street and Grand Avenue.
U-Haul, 903 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen at 1302 S. 10th St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 2 to 7
Eugene Davidson, 508 S. Seventh St., items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Tieara Irvin, 615 S. 14th St., burglary.
David Hart, 2201 N. Leonard Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Jennifer Buckshaw, 3410 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle.
Chasity Reital, 6710 Mack St., items stolen from residence.
Thomas Lehman, 1624 Dewey Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 520 Concord Ave.
Taylor Amos, 2702 Penn St., items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Sheridan Allgood, 415 N. Third St., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Crystal Newman, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
James Miller, 14600 S.E. State Route 371, items stolen at 5205 Swift St.
Tammy Hickman, 605 Concord Ave., burglary.
Loren Deming Jr., 1005 Ridenbaugh St., robbery.
Leslie Wilson, 1005 Ridenbaugh St., robbery.
Negina Enriquez, 1808 N. Leonard Road, items stolen from residence.
Curtis Hughes, 804 Pendleton St., items stolen at 3202 St. Joseph Ave.
Barbara Boshell, 216 W. Valley St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Edward Hill, 604 N. Third St., burglary and vehicle stolen at 216 W. Valley St.
Brandon Kirkpatrick, 2622 Sacramento St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kasey Gilbert-Kirkpatrick, 2622 Sacramento St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Eileen Groves, 161 N. 36th St., burglary.
Taylor Groves, 1613 N. 36th St., burglary.
Carol Helmich, Cairo, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 713 Pendleton St.
Tarrell Huskey, 2804 Charles St., vehicle stolen.
Donald Halliwill Jr., 1601 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Gerald Ferguson, 11380 S.W. State Route JJ, items stolen from a vehicle at S. 169 Highway and Leonard Road.
Vandalism reported May 4 to 7
Shara Miller, 920 Ridenbaugh St.
James Spellman, 2922 Bristol St.
James Miller, 14600 S.E. State Route 371, destruction of property at 5205 Swift St.
Pony Express Baseball Association, N. 11th St. and Grand Ave.
City of St. Joseph, N. 11th St. and Grand Ave.
Barbara Boshell, 216 W. Valley St.
Edward Hill, 604 N. Third St., destruction of property at 216 W. Valley St.
Gerald Ferguson, 11380 S.W. State Route JJ, destruction of property at S. 169 Highway and Leonard Road.
