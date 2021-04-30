Thefts reported by businesses April 28
K&M Concrete, 1809 S. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle at 5911 King Hill Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 3312 Beck Road.
Thefts reported April 27 to 29
Sonia Schweer, 317 E. Market St., items stolen from residence.
Curtis Clark, 6312 S. Third St., items stolen from vehicle at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Zayne Allen, 838 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported April 28
K&M Concrete, 1809 S. 10th St., destruction of property at 5911 King Hill Ave.
