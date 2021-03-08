Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 22 to 27
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 3227 Olive St.
Midland Steel Company, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 302 N. Third St.
St. Joseph Christian School, 5401 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
R.P.M. Auto, 3137 Pear St., items stolen at 3406 Pear St.
Dollar General, 3417 S. 22nd St.
Thefts reported Feb. 19 to 28
Robert Heffley Jr., 2611 Mary St., burglary.
Ricky Cole McMillian, 1308 S. 39th St., items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Jeffrey L. Allen, 2607 Penn St., items stolen at 1409 Frederick Ave.
Barbara L. Behan, 5910 Pleasant Ave., items stolen from residence.
Michele Renee Finley, 2309 Goff Ave., items stolen from residence.
William M. Evans, 5105 Shawnee Road, items stolen from residence.
Susan D. Schwope, 2017 Savannah Ave., items stolen from residence.
Aundra Faye Scroggins, 2607 Renick St., items stolen at 122 E. Highland Ave.
Jason J. Street, Bentonville, Missouri, items stolen at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Jonathan Ryan Butts, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen at 3406 Pear St.
Debra L. Mendell, 129 E. Chestnut St., items stolen at 3406 Pear St.
Charles A. Danback, 1501 S. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kelsey Dawn Dawson, 1102 Northwood Drive, burglary.
Carl Duane Griffin Sr., 1216 Boyd St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Feb. 26 to 27
Pivotal Point Thrift Store, 4826 Frederick Blvd.
Carolyn Sue Holland, 2504 Lakeview Ave., destruction of property at S. Fourth and Phillip streets.
Brent Nave Badgett, 719 N. 25th St.
Aspen Sky Brushwood, 719 N. 25th St.
Jacob Michael Douglas, 6510 Grant St., destruction of property at 810 Francis St.
Armstrong Plumbing, Lake St. Louis, Missouri, destruction of property at 5002 Gene Field Road.
Brendon C. Allday, 2509 Flintstone Drive, destruction of property at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Carl Duane Griffin Sr., 1216 Boyd St.