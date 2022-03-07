Thefts reported by businesses March 2 to 4
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., burglary at 899 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Sight Source, 4207 Meadow Vale Court.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
K&T Car Wash, 1605 S. Belt Highway.
Qualtek Wireless, Wanamingo, Minnesota, items stolen from a vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Joetown Auto Sales, 1202 Jules St., items stolen at 2128 St. Joseph Ave.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., items stolen at 1000 Frederick Ave.
Advanced Dermatology, 1419 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported March 3 to 5
Randy Curtis, 1501 N. Third St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Eric Dunn, 618 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Rhonda Ryan, 3435 Pickett Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1800 Faraon St.
Ernest Henson, 1116 N. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Aaron Putnam, 1711 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 3637 Gene Field Road.
Tamela Campbell, Troy, Kansas, items stolen at 5501 Stockyards Expressway.
David Andrew, 1020 Roosevelt Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Aftin Williams, 3417 S.W. Christie Lane, items stolen at 909 Alabama St.
Piercen Evans, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Danielle Fobair, 310 Ohio St., items stolen at 2128 St. Joseph Ave.
Kayden Wallis, 3007 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
Julian Pozza, 720 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Ronnie Boller Jr., 7110 Pleasant Ridge Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle at 1400 Lower Lake Road.
Lazarus Gish III, 1517 N. 36th St., burglary.
Larry Loveland, 5434 S. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Kayla Butts, 1101 Northwood Drive, vehicle stolen.
Harold Miller, 507 E. Kansas St., vehicle stolen.
Laron Thompson, 4021 Frederick Blvd., robbery at 1404 Prospect Ave.
Vandalism reported March 2 to 4
Bart Armstrong, 2723 Mansfield Road, destruction of property at 813 S. Seventh St.
Sheri Bush, 1622 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 607 N. 11th St.
Transit Management of St. Joseph, 702 S. Fifth St., destruction of property at 2300 Frederick Ave.
Discount Tire, 1702 N. Belt Highway.
K&T Car Wash, 1605 S. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1000 Frederick Ave.
Buchanan County EMS, destruction of property at 1627 Frederick Ave.
