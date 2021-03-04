Thefts reported by businesses March 3
Love’s Travel Shop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Thefts reported Feb. 25 to March 3
Susanna Ramona Allen, 2015 Faraon St., burglary.
Robin R. Lehew, 2821 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Johnathan Eric Simmons, 3006 Rush Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jackie Wayne Ivy III, 4021 Frederick Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Loni Michelle Despain, 813 Parker St., items stolen from vehicle.
Straun Dale Hovey, 10908 S.W. State Highway V, vehicle stolen at 209 Iowa Ave.
Ashleigh Faye Welch, 5305 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.
Christal Renae Lanett Montgomery, 1616 Pat Drive, vehicle stolen at 1101 Garfield Ave.
Harold Eugene Davies, 2019 Jones St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Feb. 28 to March 2
Larue Tyrone Bell, 826 S. 14th St., destruction of property at 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Jairo Abel Lucas-Romero, 2121 Edmond St., destruction of property at 703 Riverview Drive.
Nichole Marie McCormick, 2425 Jones St.
Courtney Alicia Rollett, 1607 Mason Road.
Karen Kay Reynolds, 216 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Joseph Darin Reynolds, 216 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Graciela Clemencia Alvarado, 1821 Beattie St.
Jason Michael Dale Davis, 6308 Washington St.