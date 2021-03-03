Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 28 to March 2
King Hill Storage, 3702 King Hill Ave.
Orscheln’s Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Hobby Lobby, 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 26 to March 1
Wigbaldo De Jesus Rivera, 2102 Savannah Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
William F. Walker Jr., 2302 Blackwell Road, vehicle stolen.
Jesus J. Ramirez, 2311 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.
Gary A. Hull, 823 Hickory St., vehicle stolen.
Gary R. Forsberg, 10355 S.W. State Highway V, items stolen at 2701 Southwest Parkway.
Zachary Lee Meade, 2615 S. 17th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Patrick Michael Grace, 6320 Grant St., items stolen from vehicle.
Kaytlin Joanne Wilson, 817 Evaline St., items stolen from residence.
Melissa A. Bachali, 2410 Duncan St., items stolen at 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Vandalism reported Feb. 28
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
King Hill Storage, 3702 King Hill Ave.
Orscheln’s Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1705 Harmony Lane.
Clarissa D. Reynolds, 1406 Ashland Ave.
Patricia Lucile Combs, 1406 Ashland Ave.
Matthew T. Combs, 1406 Ashland Ave.