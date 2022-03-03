Thefts reported by businesses March 2
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 23 to March 2
Johnnie Hollowell, 724 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
Ashley Bridges, 302 N. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Patty Mitchell, 301 W. Kansas Ave., items stolen from residence.
Ron Cornelius Sr., 5101 Savannah Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Courtney Brown, 3319 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 11th and Sacramento streets.
Linda Brown, 3319 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Samantha Perman, 1102 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 1014 Powell St.
Semhar Tadese, 1801 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
Michelle Murawski, 2516 Jones St., items stolen from residence.
Charles Bartlow, 5115 King Hill Ave., burglary.
Marchele King, 328 W. Indiana Ave., vehicle stolen.
Heather Nordin, 302 Ohio St., burglary.
John Kempt III, 2002 N. 34th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
Jo Anne Grey, 1 Sanctuary Trail, items stolen at 614 Francis St.
Vandalism reported Feb. 28 to March 2
Gabriel Silvers, 3011 Ashland Ave.
Rachel Silvers, 3011 Ashland Ave.
Joseph Talbot, 1615 Pine St., destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Dennis Thornhill, 317 Blake St.
Linda Ashler, 2306 Herman Ave.
Donna Dodson, 115 S. 16th St.
Mecca Fiddmont, 1615 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1800 Lafayette St.
Xavion Williams, no address provided, destruction of property at 1800 Lafayette St.
