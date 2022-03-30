Thefts reported by businesses March 25 to 28
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Matthews Transportation LLC, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6911 US Highway 59.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Cintas, 3220 S. Leonard Road.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
South Belt Liquor and Smoke, 1414 S. Belt Highway, robbery.
Thefts reported March 25 to 27
Melissa Trueblood, 907 N. 24th St., items stolen at 2420 Frederick Ave.
Benjamin Trueblood Sr., 607 N. 24th St., items stolen at 2420 Frederick Ave.
Marie Dones, 805 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen at Missouri St.
Tammy Wertenberger, 4015 Cook Road, items stolen from residence.
Curtis Mears, 5805 S. 18th St., vehicle stolen.
Morgan Vecchi, 4001 Hawksbury Court, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Martha Green, 825 S. 35th St., burglary.
Lauren Rybolt, Ashland, Missouri, burglary at 825 S. 35th St.
Amy Coverett, 1018 S. 15th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Hugo Chacaj, 1905 Park Ridge Drive, items stolen from residence.
Kevin Miller, Rushville, Missouri, burglary at 620 Francis St.
Lewis Gann, 3010 S.E. Galvin Road, burglary at 2916 Frederick Ave.
Christopher Habiger, 2916 Frederick Ave., burglary.
Robert Harper, 1202 N. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Chelsea Sansonetti, 2027 Union St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 27 to 28
Deborah Hontz, 5102 Barbara St.
Lauren Rybolt, Ashland, Missouri, destruction of property at 825 S. 35th St.
Jennifer Vandeloo, 1901 Jamesport St.
Buchanan County Juvenile Office, 411 Jules St., destruction of property at 4702 Green Acres Road.
Robert Harper, 1202 N. 22nd St.
Abigail Murphy, 1818 Highly St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.