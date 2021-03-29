Thefts reported by businesses March 24 to 27
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Red Racks Thrift Store, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 10 to 28
Jack Steven Haden, 1820 S. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Tonya Sue Amen, 1412 N. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle at 2200 Northeast Parkway.
Frank Lawson Sr., 1311 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Jose A. Rios, 908 Morgan St., items and vehicle stolen from residence.
Summer Dawn Bohon, 6625 Grant St., burglary.
Malissa Dawn Davis, 609 Hamburg St., vehicle stolen at 1821 Clay St.
Jay Edward Seever, 631 Bon Ton St., items stolen at 836 S. 20th St.
Lisa Marie Brown, Rushville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 841 S. 22nd St.
Coltan Jeffrey James Wells, 3117 Sylvanie St., burglary at 517 N. 20th St.
Damen Eugene Coy, 1513 S.E. Bush Road, burglary at 517 N. 20th St.
Phillip Todd Dexter, Horton, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at South 12th and Scott streets.
Salena Shy-Ann Embrey, 1209 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Leila Wickwar, 1512 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 2937 Faraon St.
Gary Dale Allen Talley, 2620 S. Joseph Ave., vehicle stolen.
Daniel M. Thomas, 1302 N. 24th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
George E. Apostol IV, 401 Mobile Lane, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Mary Jane Tompkins, 505 W. Meadow Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
Angela Marie Williams, 1713 Colhoun St., burglary at 913 Vine St.
Marjorie Lee Nicole Crossfield, 1827 St. Joseph Ave. items stolen from vehicle.
Monique Noel Barr, 1821 Clay St., items stolen from vehicle at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Dawn Marie Holthaus, 4204 N. 31st St., burglary.
Adrienne Mychelle Husted, Ottawa, Kansas, items stolen at 210 N. Belt Highway.
Abigayle Louise Daisy, Ottawa, Kansas, items stolen at 210 N. Belt Highway.
Christine Ellen Kane, 3515 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.
Jesse Dale Judy, 1704 Prospect Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ashli Leanne Fergison, 2506 Faraon St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported March 23 to 27
Twin Spires, 501 S. 10th St.
Leslie Marriott, 6313 Sherman St.
Salvation Army, 602 Messanie St.
Thomas Bergman, 1929 S. 16th St.
Candis Renee Edmonds, 1504 S. 33rd St., destruction of property at 1929 S. 16th St.
Budget Inn, 1328 N. Belt Highway.
