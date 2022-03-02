Thefts reported By Businesses Feb. 27 to 28
U.S. Cargo Direct Inc., Lemont, Illinois, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Country Cookie, 206 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
DP Management LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, items stolen at 2921 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 24 to 28
Lisa Perry, 4806 Valley Lane, burglary.
Haley Dittmar, 3637 Gene Field Road, items and vehicle stolen.
Aaron Putnam, 1711 Faraon St., items and vehicle stolen.
David Hugger, 216 E. Highland Ave., burglary.
Amy Klingler, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen from residence.
Drew Attebury, 6404 Washington St., items stolen at 3115 Seneca St.
Heather Fanning, 1517 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
Stephen Strong II, 6306 Morris St., burglary and items stolen.
Craig Mattox, 805 N. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jason Gardner, no address provided, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 302 N. Third St.
Vandalism reported Feb. 27 to 28
Mark Canchola, 2432 Patee St.
Sheryl Butler, 2330 S. 15th St., destruction of property at St. Joseph Avenue and Middleton Street.
U.S. Cargo Direct Inc., Lemont, Illinois, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Manuel Zarate, 412 S. Ninth St.
Country Cookie, 206 S. Belt Highway.
Danielle Alexander-Langley, 1828 Highly St.
Rhonda Shaw, 6619 Carnegie St., destruction of property at 6902 Ollmeda St.
DP Management LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, destruction of property at 2921 N. Belt Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.